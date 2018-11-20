Station News rss

An Alternative History of Canadian Electronic Music - now available

One of our most exciting recent features is now fully available for download! The three-part series was lovingly curated by internationally-renowned electronic musician Keith Fullerton Whitman, and designed for airplay by a dedicated group of local volunteers. Follow the link below for access to the nearly four hours of eye-opening and ear-tickling content, and be sure to check out send+receive for more locally-focused news, sounds, and events.

An Alternative History of Canadian Electronic Music