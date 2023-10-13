Station News rss

New Season of Truth Before Reconciliation starts Oct 16th at 130pm

A new season of Truth Before Reconciliation hosted by Tammy Wolfe will start on Oct 16th 130pm to 2pm. This season will feature 30 half hour episodes running to April 29th. Tammy Wolfe interviews a variety of indigenous artists, actors, athletes, authors, journalists, and activists. The season finishes off with live recordings from the Camp Morgan protest over the summer of 2023.

Guests include but not limited to Gramma Shingoose, Sten Joddi, Katherna Vermette, Melody McIver.

This season of Truth Before Reconciliation was made possible by a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada