Pledge Collection @ CKUW

Pledge collection is now at the CKUW Office/Studio during office hours (10am-5pm). You can pay an overdue pledge or make a new one and feel great supporting downtown community radio. While you’re here ask for a station tour or record an ID, we’ll be happy to show you behind the scenes at CKUW.

Thank you to everyone who has come by to pay your Fundrive pledges, we have passed $53,221 pledged to CKUW and we are grateful for your support!