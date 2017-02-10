Station News rss

Pledge week is on! Call or click to support community/campus radio.

CKUW is Radio in the Wild! Join us as we celebrate our annual Fundrive campaign, our goal this year is $63,000

Fundrive is the time of year where we ask listeners like you to directly support the operation of CKUW with pledges and donations. We are your ad-free, independent radio station and we need listener donations to keep us on the air.

You can donate online at fundrive.ckuw.ca or call in to 204-774-6877 during the Fundrive week to support your favourite shows.

Follow us on Twitter or Facebook for Fundrive updates and tune in for our most amazing week of community radio!

“It’s up to you where we go from here”