Station News rss

Radio In The Wild - Act to preserve community voices!

Thank you to everyone who has donated to CKUW! At noon Saturday we passed $7,800 on our way to the goal of $63,000.

Call us at 204-774-6877 or donate online with a credit card.

We kicked off on Friday with the feature ‘Radio In The Wild” documentary by Victoria & Anna. If you missed it, we’ve posted the show to our Soundcloud. You can learn about the history of CKUW and why your contributions for Fundrive are vital to our success!