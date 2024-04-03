Station News rss

Premium Pickup at Into The Music

Our Fundrive Incentive pick up is underway. If you have any questions about the station or your donation please respond to this email or call our office at 204-786-9782.

Incentive Pickup – Friday April 5th – Sunday April 7th

We will be at Into The Music, 245 McDermot Ave. Our Fundrive kiosk inside the store will be open the following hours:

Fri April 5th & Sat April 6th – 11:30am – 5:30pm

Sun April 7th – 11:30am – 4:30pm

Limited 11 × 17 prints of the 2023 Fundrive art are available for purchase plus free goodies like CKUW magnets and key chains.

After April 7th pickup will be only at CKUW by appointment, mail outs will be starting April 7. Thank you for your ongoing support of CKUW 95.9 FM!