Station News rss

Radio Camp is Back!

After taking a pause for the last two years, CKUW Radio Camp is back!

Radio Camp is a free summer program where community youth participants learn radio skills, build self confidence and meet new friends. The day camp is open for youth aged 10-14 ( with some exceptions) and runs over the last two weeks in August, registration will open soon. Please note that we give priority registration to partnering community associations.

We are also now asking for much needed support from listeners to help us cover the cost in providing the program. Radio Camp is not a part of CKUW’s radio operating budget and is entirely dependent on external funding and donor support.

We are specifically asking for a gift of $200 to help subsidize the costs of one youth placement. Tax receipts would be issued for all donations and you would be thanked on-air for your support. You can make a donation online at ckuwradiocamp.ca/donate

If you would like more information about making a gift to CKUW Radio Camp, please contact Ted our Director of Donor Relations – [email protected] / 204-786-9779