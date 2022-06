Station News rss

CKUW is using Libretime

We’re now using the open source Libretime software to schedule programs on CKUW. There’s bound to be a few hiccups as we tune the systems performance but we expect this change to offer more reliability and flexibility in programming for the long tern. Let us know if you’ve noticed the change and how you feel about it. Listener feedback is crucial to our operation and planning. Contact [email protected] with your thoughts, thanks!