Station News rss

Some programming updates

A happy June Monday to all you lovely friends of CKUW!

As the effects of COVID-19 continue to reach just about every corner of our lives, we at the station continue to make do. We, the staff, have been thrilled by the resourcefulness of our volunteer programmers, who have put in mountains of work to produce programs from home since the station has had to close its doors per provincial and campus policy. In cases where that hasn’t been possible, we endeavour to plug the gaps by broadcasitng timely old episodes and importing great content from other community stations around Canada and the world.

A few new additions have popped into the picture recently: Firstly, you can now hear Rainbow Country at midnight on Sundays following Island Vibes – a two hour collection of music from – and interviews with – gay artists and creators the world over. A big thank you to program creator Mark Tara from CIUT in Toronto for reaching out to offer syndication.

Also, from Monday to Friday, you can now hear half-hour blasts of the !earshot Daily, a program hosted by a different DJ from various community stations across Canada every day. This program draws music from the brand-spanking-new !earshot Digital Distro System, a database created to help Canadian artists distribute their music to over a hundred stations from coast to coast to coast. You can hear these suckers Monday through Friday on CKUW… but it won’t be at the same time every week, owing to our jam-packed schedule! We like to keep you on your toes – but you can be sure you’ll be hearing a variety of friendly voices and neat music thanks to this NCRA intiative.

When it’s safe to do so, we look forward to reopening our doors and resuming programming as we’ve done for decades before the world went topsy-turvy. Until then, we welcome your feedback as always, and appreciate your support.