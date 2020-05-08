Station News rss

Shades of Classics - a big one!

Hey there listeners, hope you are well!

As the radio train keeps chugging along during the COVID-19 shutdown, we have a great occasion to mark this coming Sunday, May 10th: Shades of Classics with John Iverson is celebrating its 20th anniversary!

John is one of our core programmers who has consistently produced radio of the highest quality, shining a light on local concerts and album releases, and welcoming guests from all over the world for interviews. Sunday mornings on CKUW have been enriched by his passion for classical and new age music of all stripes. Help us celebrate John’s milestone by tuning in this Sunday, May 10th at 8am.