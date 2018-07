Station News rss

Stylus Magazine - Our Program Guide!

Since 1989 Stylus magazine has covered underground culture and the music scene with a focus on Winnipeg. A companion to the radio, there are interviews with CKUW volunteers (CKUWho) and our program guide in every issue.

Pick up your copy at one of the locations mapped below or opt for home delivery for $12/year. Online you can find Stylus at stylusmagazine.ca with archives on issuu.com/stylusmagazine