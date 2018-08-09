Station News rss

In case you missed it: Today for Tomorrow

In the spirit of Truth and Reconciliation, the inaugural episode of Today for Tomorrow aired on CKUW on Monday July 30 from 4 – 5 PM.

The show’s debut featured the voices of several honored guests, including Indigenous Homelessness scholar Jessie Thistle, poet and author Marie Annharte Baker, Ko’ona Saber, Dr. Mary LeMaître, and Inner City Voices host Michael Redhead Champagne. Over the course of the hour, guests were lead by CKUW volunteer Michael Welch through a discussion on indigenization, homelessness, and decolonization on Treaty 1 Land.

Stream or download the episode here.

Contact the Today for Tomorrow team with comments, questions, and feedback by email.

Listen to the next episode of Today for Tomorrow on Monday October 29 from 4-5 PM. Today for Tomorrow will air each month with a fifth Monday.

About the Guests

Jesse Thistle is Métis/Cree Scot originally from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. He is a scholar at York University with lived experience of homelessness, and is a survivor of the streets, the jail system, and addictions. Jesse is also a researcher and the national representative for indigenous homelessness for the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness. He is the recipient of the Governor General’s Silver Medal (2016), and is a Trudeau and Vanier scholar.

Dr. Mary LeMaître is a French professor in the department of Modern Languages and Literatures at the University of Winnipeg. She holds a PhD in 20th Century French Literature and Catholic Studies and specializes in the analysis of social discourse. She researches, give talks, and is writing a book on stereotypes about Indigenous people in Canada.

Ko’ona Saber is an Anishinaabe-kwe member of Bizhiw doodem (Lynx Clan) from Peguis First Nation. A mother and until recently a former resident of the North End of Winnipeg, she now lives in Manigotagan with her life partner Ivon. Ko’ona has been sharing her Indigenous teachings for over twenty years, primarily through traditional family parenting, education, and hand drumming.

Born and raised in the North End of Winnipeg, Michael Redhead Champagne is an award-winning community organizer, public speaker and proud member of Shamattawa Cree Nation. Michael is the founder of Aboriginal Youth Opportunities (AYO!) and long-time broadcaster with CKUW 95.9FM as the host of Inner City Voices.

Marie Annharte Baker is an Anishinaabe poet, originally from Little Saskatchewan, First Nation. She is a storyteller and in her writing, she confronts the multiple and overlapping oppressions facing First Nations people in Canada. She has also worked as a visual and performance artist, a social worker, a short-film director, and an activist. Her most recent book of poetry is Indigena Awry.