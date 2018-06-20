Station News rss

Summer Programming Update

It’s been busy at the station, as our program schedule can attest! Here’s the latest programming updates to keep you in the loop:

New to the Airwaves:

Barking Dog with your host Juliana brings you two hours of contemporary and traditional folk music every Thursday from 2-4 PM.

Emma’s Echo Chamber wakes you up on Tuesday with an eclectic mix of alt pop and early morning musings, 6:30-8 AM.

You may be familiar with Al as a host of People of Interest. He’s now hosting his own show on Fridays 11AM – Noon. Of No Fixed Address focuses on experiences with homelessness.

The Moshpit returns to CKUW! After a several-year hiatus, host Jason Charles presents three hours of metal in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Similarly, Dub City Steppers returns to CKUW and steps into the Thursday 9-10 PM slot.

Psychedelic Trip with host DJ Vulcan is an hour of trip hop, Mondays from 11 PM – Midnight.

Influenced (formerly alternating Saturdays 11 AM – 1 PM) wrapped up in May. Host Kits Temple moves in to that slot with Temple of Jazz.

For all the teen angst you can handle, Teenage Shutdown programs retro rock from your grandad’s days. Saturdays 8-9 AM.

You Can’t Hide from God gives a healthy dose of alt-gospel, Sundays 1-2 PM.

In other news:

Longstanding CKUW programs the Sex Files and Peg City Groove wrapped up just a few weeks ago. Thanks to Kent & Darryl and Vycki & Molly for their hard work and programming over the years!

JRs Gone Country wraps up on August 16.

PI New Poetry is on a summer hiatus, and will return in mid September.