Station News rss

Garageland kicks off this Saturday!

The inaugural edition of Garageland airs this Saturday from 9 AM to 1 PM!

Join hosts Michael, Susan, and Terry as we explore the back lanes and front lawns of Winnipeg in search of the best deals, unique items, and great stories from community members!

Having a sale? Register it online.

Planning on going bargain-hunting? Call in to the show between 9 AM and 1 PM to give advice, hot tips, or directions to a great sale: 204-774-6877.

Garageland 2018 happens June 2, 9, and 16 only on CKUW 95.9 FM. Tune in!