Station News rss

The 5th Annual Student Radio Marathon

Posted by Victoria on October 13th, 2016

CKUW and the UWSA are proud to present the 5th Annual Student Radio Marathon on Thursday, November 10. This is a day reserved exclusively for students to access the airwaves.

The Student Radio Marathon provides a platform for students to share information/music with our listening audience; empowers students to make their own media and contribute their voice to the public discourse; helps develop literacy, research and presentation skills; is lots of fun!

For all questions, please contact Victoria at 204-786-9782 or via email

