Station News rss

The 5th Annual Student Radio Marathon

CKUW and the UWSA are proud to present the 5th Annual Student Radio Marathon on Thursday, November 10. This is a day reserved exclusively for students to access the airwaves.

The Student Radio Marathon provides a platform for students to share information/music with our listening audience; empowers students to make their own media and contribute their voice to the public discourse; helps develop literacy, research and presentation skills; is lots of fun!

Sign up for the marathon here

Check out the programming schedule here

For all questions, please contact Victoria at 204-786-9782 or via email