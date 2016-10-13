Station News rss
The 5th Annual Student Radio Marathon
CKUW and the UWSA are proud to present the 5th Annual Student Radio Marathon on Thursday, November 10. This is a day reserved exclusively for students to access the airwaves.
The Student Radio Marathon provides a platform for students to share information/music with our listening audience; empowers students to make their own media and contribute their voice to the public discourse; helps develop literacy, research and presentation skills; is lots of fun!
Sign up for the marathon here
Check out the programming schedule here
For all questions, please contact Victoria at 204-786-9782 or via email