Station News rss

Welcome News Director, Anna Sigrithur

Anna Sigrithur joins the CKUW staff this week as News Director.

Anna has volunteered with CKUW since 2011 as a host of Femisphere and on our Board of Directors. Inspired by radio, Anna recently worked as a research intern at the Nordic Food Lab in Copenhagen, Denmark producing a series of radio documentaries about Swedish Arctic foods. – nordicfoodlab.org/radio

You can listen to our news volunteers every Monday to Wednesday 8-9am on the People of Interest show.