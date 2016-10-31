Station News rss

Welcome News Director, Anna Sigrithur

Posted by Rob on October 31st, 2016

Anna Sigrithur joins the CKUW staff this week as News Director.

Anna has volunteered with CKUW since 2011 as a host of Femisphere and on our Board of Directors. Inspired by radio, Anna recently worked as a research intern at the Nordic Food Lab in Copenhagen, Denmark producing a series of radio documentaries about Swedish Arctic foods. – nordicfoodlab.org/radio

You can listen to our news volunteers every Monday to Wednesday 8-9am on the People of Interest show.

