Station News rss

Station News

Fundrive Update

On Wednesday morning we surpassed $14,400 pledged to Fundrive 2025. To reach our overall goal of $60,000 we need every listener to reflect on the value of CKUW in our community and act by making a donation. Thank you to everyone who has pledged so far, your support is exciting to our volunteers and vital to our operations!

You can give any amount, but pledges of $35 or more can choose one of our amazing premium items with art this year from Cato Cormier. Go to fundrive.ckuw.ca to see the full list of premiums and select a donation that suits your budget. You can also call us at 204-774-6877 to work with our phone volunteers to complete your donation.

It’s a very special time on the air as CKUW hosts have special programming planned. We hope you’ll stay tuned and tell your friends, it’s a great time to start listening to community radio.