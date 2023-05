Station News rss

The Last Bluesday

On Tuesday March 28th CKUW staff and volunteers gathered to pay tribute on-air to Rockin’ Ronnie Lindsay. Ronnie passed away in February, he was CKUW’s longest serving volunteer having been with the station since 1985! The program features LP’s from Ronnie’s extensive record collection and remembrances from friends and colleagues. You can click on the link to download or listen through your web browser.