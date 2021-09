Station News rss

Welcome Scott Price, Program Director

“I walked into CKUW on whim about a decade ago. I was motivated by my frustration with how certain stories were covered and how some stories got no coverage at all. Quickly I realized CKUW was my kind of place, with my kind of people. Over the years I have produced several spoken word

ews shows, including Warning Shots and Radio Free Winnipeg.”

You can reach Scott at 204-786-9782 or by email [email protected]