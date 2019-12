Station News rss

Welcome to our new Board of Directors

Elected at our AGM on Tuesday December 10th, here is the new board of directors of the Winnipeg Campus/Community Radio Society:

Community Representatives

Emma Narvey

Daniel Guezen

Rob Crooks

Kris Templin

Student Representatives

Erika Rodeck

Julia Wake

UWSA Rep.

Mahlet Cuff

Faculty/Staff Rep.

Dave Quanbury

You can contact our board via email: [email protected]