Station News rss

Happy Holidays

The volunteers board and staff of CKUW wish you a very happy holiday season. We’ll have live local radio for most of the break thanks to our dedicated volunteer hosts. Call 204-774-6877 to make a request from our holiday music collection. You can look up your favourites here – CKUW Christmas Collection

Our office will be closed starting December 20th. We’ll be back to regular office hours on January 6th. If you have recently won a prize we will hold onto it for you to pick up in the new year.