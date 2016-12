Station News rss

Welcome Ugonna Chigbo, Volunteer Coordinator

Our new Volunteer Coordinator is a familiar & friendly face both on and off campus. Ugonna volunteers on the morning show Fantastic Fridays and has worked hard to promote CKUW to the students at UW.

His dedication to community radio has earned him multiple volunteer awards. We are very excited to add Ugonna to the CKUW team and we know that volunteers new and old will be in great hands!