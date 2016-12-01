Station News rss

New Programming on CKUW!

Here are some new and upcoming shows on the airwaves!

Accessibility Matters – Your host BBS walks you through 30 minutes of talk about accessibility issues. 11 – 11:30 AM every Thursday.

Deprogrammed – Deprogrammed takes you beyond the headlines in this hour-long special series of media analysis. Tuesdays on People of Interest, 8 – 9 AM.

Lush Hour Traffic – Special guests talking about favourite-est albums! Learn about new music, old music, to the left, to the right. Spin your record round the outside round the outside. A lush soundtrack, especially for you as afternoon turns to evening and the gridlock eases just for a moment, sun shining through dusty windshields. Tuesdays from 4-5 PM

Brain Drainer Radio – All kindsa punk from all kindsa places and all kindsa times. Tune in and drain your brain 10:30 PM to midnight every Friday night.

Standing Rock – This 6-part series documents stories of the water protectors opposing the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL) at the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in North Dakota. Hosted by Mike Tod, and produced by CJSW 90.9 FM in Calgary, AB. Airing Sundays from 11 – 11:30 AM

Rendez-vous de la Francophonie – Rendez-vous de la Francophonie is an annual celebration of Canada’s membership in the Francophonie and promotes the French language and its numerous cultural expressions. To celebrate RVF for 2016-2017, nearly 50 campus and community stations across Canada will produce 28 minutes of audio shows and broadcast weekly documentaries October 2016 to October 2017. Sundays from 4 – 4:30 PM

J.R’s Gone Country – J.R.’s going country, and he’s taking you with him! B-sides and new country too. Thursdays 4-5 PM, beginning December 8.

L Target – Profiling music from video games, and keeping you informed about the world of independent games and gaming. Beginning December 29, and continuing every Thursday from 10 – 11 AM.