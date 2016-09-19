Station News rss

Welcome Victoria King

We welcome Victoria King as CKUW’s new Program Director. While you may have seen or heard Victoria around CKUW you may not know about all her radio accomplishments.

Victoria joined CKUW in 2010, she has hosted music and spoken word programming as well as completing extensive work on production and documentary projects. As Volunteer Coordinator she has trained dozens of volunteers and reached out to the community on and off campus. Victoria is involved at the national level with the Equity Committee of the NCRA. Her undergraduate project ‘Is This Thing On? An Ethnography of Campus and Community Radio’ will appear in the inaugural edition of ‘Crossings’, the journal for undergraduate research at the University of Winnipeg, expected in late fall of 2016.

“I want you to know that I’m so excited to start working as CKUW Program Director; more than anything, I’m really looking forward to working with all of you to keep building this radio community that we all care about so much.”