Station News rss

Winnipeg Campus/Community Radio Society AGM

Per By-law 3(2):

TO: MEMBERS of the WINNIPEG CAMPUS/COMMUNITY RADIO SOCIETY INC. (WCCRS)

(operating radio station CKUW)

NOTICE OF 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Winnipeg Campus/Community Radio Society Inc. announces its 2017 annual general meeting:

DATE: Monday, December 11, 2017

TIME: 6:30 PM (sign-in at 6:00 PM)

LOCATION: University of Winnipeg – The Hive – Main floor Lockhart Hall (off Ellice Ave. entrance)

If you would like more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected] .