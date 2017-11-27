Station News rss

Winnipeg Campus/Community Radio Society AGM

Posted by Rob on November 27th, 2017

Per By-law 3(2):

TO: MEMBERS of the WINNIPEG CAMPUS/COMMUNITY RADIO SOCIETY INC. (WCCRS)
(operating radio station CKUW)

NOTICE OF 2017 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Winnipeg Campus/Community Radio Society Inc. announces its 2017 annual general meeting:

DATE: Monday, December 11, 2017
TIME: 6:30 PM (sign-in at 6:00 PM)
LOCATION: University of Winnipeg – The Hive – Main floor Lockhart Hall (off Ellice Ave. entrance)

If you would like more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected] .

« 2017 Student Radio Marathon Schedule

Programming Updates »