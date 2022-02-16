Station News rss

$21,573 and Counting…

Thank you to everyone who has donated to CKUW so far during Fundrive. We’re a third of the way to our goal with nine days to go, lets keep it up!

Community participation and support are fundamental to the nature of a station like CKUW. Without community volunteers we’d have no local programming, without community donors we would lack the budget necessary to survive. Donate today at ckuw.ca/donate to be a part of the community of like minded folks who value local, public, non-profit radio.

Donors of $120 or more can be thanked with the gift of a CKUW steel mug from Miir . Ideal for hot or cold beverages this steel, insulated camp mug looks great and has a lifetime warranty. Mug for me please