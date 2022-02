Station News rss

Fundrive Artist - Allan Lorde

Each year, CKUW asks a local artist for an original design to share on t-shirts and in our community. For 2022 we are grateful to have a design from Allan Lorde. Allans cats were first seen on the cover of the fall 2020 Stylus Magazine. A dedicated and enthusiastic music fan, Allan has given us many fun covers for Stylus as well as creating a great logo for our Radio Camp in 2011.

Ponder his scribblin’ at www.allanlorde.com