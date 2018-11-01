Station News rss

7th Annual Student Radio Marathon

On November 8th, the University of Winnipeg’s student body will once again take over the on-air studio at CKUW. From 6am to midnight, tune in to hear them play their favourite tunes and talk about their passions, studies, lived experiences, and more. Topics will include comedy, gaming, student involvement in politics, movies, learning disabilities, and so much more!

Be sure not to miss this engaging broadcast, which may well be the springboard for future CKUW programmers! Furthermore, there is still time for students to sign up to participate in the marathon by clicking here .