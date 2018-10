Station News rss

Welcome Sam Doucet, Program Director

Sam is a familiar face around CKUW, current co-host of Morning Breath and former host of Blast or Bust. A member of CKUW’s Programming Committee and Promotions Committee, Sam is very familiar with CKUW’s programming and our role in the community.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with CKUW volunteers and maintain our excellent programming”. You can reach Sam at 204-786-9782 or by email [email protected]