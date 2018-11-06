Station News rss

Special Remembrance Day programming

On the occasion of Remembrance Day week, CKUW 95.9FM is airing a very special Remembrance Day broadcast.

Tune in on Saturday November 10th at 8am, as well as Sunday November 11th at 5pm for Letters, a locally-produced radio play.

Letters is a radio play written by local playwright Brian Langlotz. It’s inspired by real events of World War II, featuring those of the playwright’s family members who served as soldiers in that conflict. Come follow the journey of Paul Bailey, played by Jordan Philipps, a Canadian soldier fighting his way through Italy during World War II, and his wife Betty, portrayed by Elizaveta Katykhina, waiting for him to return, as told through the letters they send each other.

This special production was recorded and produced at CKUW 95.9FM.