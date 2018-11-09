Station News rss

Student Radio Marathon: The Day After

What a day!

Yesterday, on November 8th, 2018, CKUW opened its doors to the student population of the University of Winnipeg and invited them to make the radio content of their dreams. They didn’t disappoint. See below for the downloadable versions of all our special Student Radio Marathon programs!

We hope to see and hear some of these same fledgling radio stars next year, along with some new voices.

Femisphere featuring a boatload of special guests

Nicolas’ hour-long sports rant

Writings from the Northern Hemisphere

Reed’s take on being an English student

Joe’s Super Smash show

The Ukrainian Association’s roundtable

The Tutoring Centre gets down to business

Jade with the UWSA lowdown

Juliana’s abridged version of Barking Dog

The Intersex Day of Solidarity rap session

At the movies with Nick and Joe

Ugonna and company talk turkey about school

Abby and Carla’s Youth Parliament chat

Josh fights dysgraphia with pop-punk

Karlee laughs it up with local stand-up comics