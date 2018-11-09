Station News rss
Student Radio Marathon: The Day After
What a day!
Yesterday, on November 8th, 2018, CKUW opened its doors to the student population of the University of Winnipeg and invited them to make the radio content of their dreams. They didn’t disappoint. See below for the downloadable versions of all our special Student Radio Marathon programs!
We hope to see and hear some of these same fledgling radio stars next year, along with some new voices.
Femisphere featuring a boatload of special guests
Nicolas’ hour-long sports rant
Writings from the Northern Hemisphere
Reed’s take on being an English student
Joe’s Super Smash show
The Ukrainian Association’s roundtable
The Tutoring Centre gets down to business
Jade with the UWSA lowdown
Juliana’s abridged version of Barking Dog
The Intersex Day of Solidarity rap session
At the movies with Nick and Joe
Ugonna and company talk turkey about school
Abby and Carla’s Youth Parliament chat
Josh fights dysgraphia with pop-punk
Karlee laughs it up with local stand-up comics