Station News rss

You’re Invited!

You’re invited to CKUW’s 11th Annual Volunteer Awards and Listener Appreciation Party!

Happening Saturday May 6 from 1-4 PM in Convocation Hall at the University of Winnipeg, we’re gathering together to celebrate the hard work and efforts of our volunteers, in addition to our wonderful, engaged, and supportive listener community! Please join us for the festivities. Light refreshments provided, child-friendly, and no admission.

We hope to see you there! Find the event on Facebook – share and invite your friends!