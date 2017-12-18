Station News rss

Best Holiday Wishes!

All of us at CKUW are wising you the best for this season and on into 2018!

CKUW’s music elves have brought out the Christmas Music collection for volunteers to use. Check the list, we have many classics along side some great non-traditional albums. Call our on-air line at 204-774-6877 to make a request! CKUW Christmas Collection

We will be broadcasting live through most of the holidays but the University of Winnipeg is closed from December 22nd to January 3rd. If you have won a prize we will hold onto it for you to pick up in the new year.