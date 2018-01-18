Station News rss

Reach your community

Do you have a community announcement? Are you hosting an event that you want to publicize? Public service announcements (PSA) and community events announcements are always welcome, email the details or a poster of your event to [email protected] or call us with the details – 204-786-972.

If you are interested in a regular program to talk about your community or events, check out our volunteer opportunities and connect with Ugonna our Volunteer Coordinator.

Announcements are free but not guaranteed