Station News rss

Fundrive 2022 Thank you & Update

Thanks to more than 600 listeners for supporting CKUW this year! We have reached $50,806 pledged with a few new donations still coming in. If you missed Fundrive you can still give at ckuw.ca/donate

We are hard at work getting the shirts, mugs and other incentives organized for you. Incentive pickup will start in April at Into The Music B-245 McDermot Avenue

(corner of King and McDermot). We will email donors with more information once it’s confirmed.

Your support has energized us for another great year, please stay tuned and tell a friend about CKUW.