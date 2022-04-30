Station News rss

Happy Birthday CKUW!

We celebrate April 30th as CKUW’s birthday, although the station was initially founded in the fall of 1963 our April 30th, 1999 FM launch was the start of a true ‘broadcast’ CKUW. Thank you to all the volunteers and listeners that have been part of our community radio, we appreciate your efforts and contributions!

Here’s the Top 10 movies of 1999!

1. Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

2. The Sixth Sense

3. Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

4. Toy Story 2

5. The Matrix

6. Tarzan

7. Big Daddy

8. The Mummy

9. Runaway Bride

10. The Blair Witch Project