Station News rss

CKUW Needs Your Support

As of Monday afternoon we have passed $16,000 donated to CKUW but we haven’t heard from all our listeners yet! We need everyone to contribute to help us meet our budget goal for 2019.

$60,000 will cover essential needs at CKUW like replacing worn out computers and recording gear, funding staff who train and assist our volunteers and other day to day needs. Without your support we will be forced to cut back and it will be harder for us to keep up the quality of programming you have come to expect.

If you haven’t made a contribution please call us now at 204-774-6877 or pledge online

In addition to keeping our broadcasts independent your donation can earn some great thank you gifts from CKUW. Go to our online pledge page ( Pledge Securely Online ) to see examples of these or call us now and our operators will walk you through the pledge process.