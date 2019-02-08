Station News rss

Fundrive 2019 - Help us reach $60,000

You rely on us and this week we are relying on you!

Fundrive is the time when we ask for direct listener donations to fulfill a quarter of our budget. Our goal this year is $60,000 and we need every listener to take action. Donate online at fundrive.ckuw.ca or call in to 204-774-6877 our volunteers are standing by! Call now and we’ll make it easy for you to help us out.

Follow us on Twitter or Facebook for Fundrive updates and tune in for our most amazing week of community radio!

“More Voices More Choices!”