COVID-19 & CKUW

CKUW is committed to providing community radio to Winnipeg throughout the current crisis. Live, local programming are our priorities and we will be sharing information with listeners whenever possible. For up-to-date info please refer to the Provincial and University websites:

There may be more pre-recorded programming than normal during this time but we will be doing our best to bring you the live, local content you expect. Thanks for listening!