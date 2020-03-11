Station News rss

Thank you Winnipeg!

Thank you to each and every donor who contributed to CKUW during our Fundrive. Listeners have pledged almost $58,000 towards our station, thank you. While many of the pledges have been paid there is still a significant amount uncollected, every dollar is put to good use so please fulfil your pledge!

If you need to pay your pledge or forgot to donate in February, you can still donate online anytime or come to our office to give in person. If you donated for a t-shirt, bluetooth radio or other incentive, pickup is now taking place at our office/studio Monday-Friday during office hours. Call ahead and we’ll get your prizes ready – 204-786-9782 CKUW is in room 4CM11 at the University of Winnipeg.

We are so grateful for the ongoing support from our community, stay tuned for another fantastic year of listener supported radio!