Station News rss

Welcome back, Students!

The Fall semester at the University of Winnipeg begins next week, welcoming new and returning students with Roll Call celebrations.

CKUW began as a student-led initiative at the University in the early 60s, broadcasting closed circuit and offering students a chance to play records and share news and notices on campus. Since then, CKUW has continued to offer unique opportunities for students to explore music and ideas left of the dial.

We’ll be out tabling at Roll Call on the 4, 5, and 6, and we invite all students to check out our BBQ in the Quad on September 5 from 4-6 PM. Our volunteers will also be sharing their playlists from the mainstage throughout the event. Come say hi, ask questions about volunteering, or tell us about your favorite CKUW program!

We’re located in room 4CM11. You can find us at the top of the yellow staircase in the buffeteria, or accessed through Bernice’s Reading Room via elevator. Stop by for a tour, or check out our music collection. To inquire about volunteering email our volunteer coordinator Ugonna at [email protected]

Later in the Fall we’re excited to host our annual Student Radio Marathon on November 8.