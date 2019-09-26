Station News rss

DIY DJ - tonight!

It’s been a real treat seeing all the prospective radio stars sign up for DIY DJ here at the station. We’ve got an action-packed four hours in store for you listeners tomorrow! Here is a brief glimpse into what you might hear when you tune in starting at 5pm (bearing in mind that the schedule might fluctuate):

5:00pm – Slok spinning local and Toronto-based hip-hop

5:30pm – Davey reviving an old CKUW favourite, Queer in Your Ear

6:00pm – Khaled featuring an assortment of underground 80s songs

6:30pm – Seth showcasing some of his favourite punk records

7:00pm – Olivier bringing the funk

7:30pm – Ro shining a light on local hip-hop

8:00pm – Liu discussing cultural differences between China and Canada… and perhaps memes.

8:30pm – Vince wrapping things up with an eclectic mix of tunes.

Oh me oh my! Honestly, we are delighted to have such a mix of content. That’s exactly what DIY DJ and Culture Days in general are all about. Many of these hosts will be making their radio debuts, and you better believe we’ll be hearing from them again in the future.