Station News rss

Pass the Mic - happening NOW!

After a wildly successful edition of DIY DJ, tradition dictates that it’s now time for PASS THE MIC, the one week of the year where our programmers extend invitations to friends, lovers, enemies, and strangers to make guest appearances on their programs. It’s just one of the ways we hammer home our community-minded mandate here on CKUW.

We’ve already had some great examples of it, with Shades of Classics and The C.A.R.P. getting in on the act. Check out those programs if you didn’t catch them live!

There is more to come this week, with Psycle Radio hosting a who’s who of Winnipeg weirdos: The Famous Sandhogs, Jahmeel Russell, elloweth, and Kiki Kutz. On Listening Pleasures, enjoy a sit-down with local poet Kristian Enright. Be sure to also catch What’s Up Winnipeg on Friday, with an exclusive interview with KEN Mode, ahead of their 20th anniversary spectacular.

All this and more as part of PASS THE MIC week here on CKUW!