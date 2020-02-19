Station News rss

Fulfill Your Pledge at the Bookstore

We are very close to breaking $55,000 with post-drive donations, thank you! If you haven’t paid your Fundrive pledge or forgot to make a pledge please come on down to the UW bookstore and visit our Fundrive Pledge Desk!

The bookstore is open Monday – Friday 9am-4pm this week.Free parking is available off of Colony St S.

CKUW staff will assist you in completing your donation and we’ll hand off your Fundrive swag. There are lots of great incentives still left including shirts, toques and the famous Friends of CKUW card. You can also donate online anytime at fundrive.ckuw.ca