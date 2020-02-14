Station News rss
Fundrive 2020 & Beyond the Pledge Drive
Our live on-air fundraising drive has ended and we are a bit short of our final goal. If you forgot to donate or missed the drive, please make an online donation today through fundrive.ckuw.ca
If you did make a pledge or want to donate in person, our pledge desk at the UW Bookstore is open until early March. Bookstore hours are:
- Feb 18 – 21 – 9am – 4pm
- Feb 24 – March 6 – Monday-Friday 8:30am – 5pm
At this time we also want to acknowledge all the community business partners who donated goods or services to help the Fundrive:
- Bar Italia
- Booster Juice
- Diversity Food Services
- Elements Restaurant & Bar
- India Palace
- Khao House @ Good Will
- Organic Planet
- Slices Pizza
- The Yellow Dog
- UW Bookstore
THANK YOU!!