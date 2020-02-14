Station News rss

Fundrive 2020 & Beyond the Pledge Drive

Posted by Rob on February 14th, 2020

Our live on-air fundraising drive has ended and we are a bit short of our final goal. If you forgot to donate or missed the drive, please make an online donation today through fundrive.ckuw.ca

If you did make a pledge or want to donate in person, our pledge desk at the UW Bookstore is open until early March. Bookstore hours are:

  • Feb 18 – 21 – 9am – 4pm
  • Feb 24 – March 6 – Monday-Friday 8:30am – 5pm

At this time we also want to acknowledge all the community business partners who donated goods or services to help the Fundrive:

  • Bar Italia
  • Booster Juice
  • Diversity Food Services
  • Elements Restaurant & Bar
  • India Palace
  • Khao House @ Good Will
  • Organic Planet
  • Slices Pizza
  • The Yellow Dog
  • UW Bookstore

THANK YOU!!

« Wednesday Fundrive update

Fulfill Your Pledge at the Bookstore »