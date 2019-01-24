Station News rss

New programs galore!

New year, new shows! We’ve got a fearsome foursome of fresh programs this month, so here’s a rundown of what we’re offering:

On Monday evenings at 10:30, tune in to k-blc radio, hosted by CKUW vet Gololcha, back on the air after a few years away. An engaging mix of contemporary hip hop, RnB, and electronic music awaits you there.

For the early risers, our beloved Victoria has shifted gears from her former show Now Sounds, and is now at the helm of The Right Cranky Morning Show from 6 to 8am. Set the tone for your day with a soothing mix of ambient and chill electronic music in the first hour, before turning up the weird and wacky in the second.

Keeping with the early morning theme, check out Human Rights Radio on Saturdays at 8. Sheldon and Ahmad tackle issues both local and international, as they take a critical look at Winnipeg’s self-proclaimed status as a human rights hub.

Finally, check out Growing Up Ethnic on Sundays at 11:30am. Nihal crafts a unique mix of personal stories, interviews, and music to paint a picture of what it’s like growing up in Canada as a visible minority.