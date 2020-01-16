Station News rss

Fundrive 2020 - February 7th - 14th

CKUW survives thanks to donations from listeners like you! We are a community driven, ad-free, non-profit broadcaster. We receive no financial support from the city, provincial or federal government.

Once a year we ask listeners to renew their support or to contribute for the first time, for our 2020 pledge drive we have set a goal of $60,000 of listener support. Fundrive happens February 7th -14th, stay tuned to find out how you can support your ‘downtown underground’ radio.