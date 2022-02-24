Station News rss

Fundrive Home Stretch!

We are in the final 30 hours of Fundrive and just over 2/3 of the way to our goal with $40,773 pledged, thank you to everyone who has given so far.

Every dollar counts in these final hours, a donation of $70 helps fund volunteer training and education while a gift of $160 covers about five days of our broadcast tower rent. You can split your pledge up over several payments and we’ll thank you with the Friends card, 2022 gifts and a chance to win one of the many bonus music gifts from our partners in the music industry. Donate today at fundrive.ckuw.ca

CKUW is managed by the WCCRS an open and democratic non-profit, audited every year for the CRTC. If you have any questions about CKUW’s operation please get in touch, we want you to feel confident that your donation is supporting our volunteers and the community we reach through radio.