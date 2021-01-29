Station News rss

Fundrive Art Reveal!

Our Fundrive artist for 2021 is Sadie-Phoenix Lavoie. This years design depicts the February full moon, the Bald Eagle moon for Nehiyaw and Bear Moon for Anishinaabe.

Sadie-Phoenix is Anishinaabe Two-Spirit from Sagkeeng First Nation located on Treaty 1 territory. They are currently the Community Coordinator at Wa Ni Ska Tan: An Alliance of Hydro-Impacted Communities, and Co-Founder of Red Rising Magazine, and former Youth Green Action Mentor with Youth Agencies Alliance. Sadie-Phoenix is a a well known community activist and we are honoured to have their original art on our T-shirts this year.

CKUW shirts are only available at Fundrive as a special thank-you for donations of $70 or more. You can donate today at this link - GIVE NOW – T-shirt curb-side pickup will be arranged in March.

25% of CKUWs budget comes from listener donations at Fundrive. This year we are reaching for a goal of $60,000 from February 5th-19th. Please don’t wait, support your favourite shows by donating today.