Station News rss

Support your Community Radio - Fundrive is underway!

Your donations last year offered us stability and inspiration throughout the pandemic, and we appreciate your support every day.

For the next two weeks we are again asking for your donations to enable another great year of community radio. We are very excited for the year ahead, our goal for 2021 is $60,000 in community support. Whether you tune in for inspiring music, community news or challenging opinions CKUW is here for you every day. Fundrive is when we need listeners to contribute back to keep us on-air and vibrant.

Much of our programming is remote and pre-recorded this year and we are asking most donations to be given online at fundrive.ckuw.ca Staff will be answering the traditional pledge line (204-774-6877) from 8am-8pm every day if you have questions about Fundrive or the station in general.

Thank you so much for listening, please help us out with a pledge!